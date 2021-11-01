Fort Leonard Wood begins COVID 19 vaccination program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations today after receiving a limited number of vaccines following the FDA’s recent Emergency Use Authorization.

In step with the DoD strategy, GLWACH’s first vaccine recipient was Serena Detlie.

Detlie, from nearby Camdenton, Missouri, has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years and has worked in GLWACH’s emergency department for eight years. She is also a survivor of pulmonary colloid adenocarcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer that left her upper left lobe significantly scarred and minimally functional.