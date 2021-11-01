Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood begins COVID 19 vaccination program

    MO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Dawn Arden 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations today after receiving a limited number of vaccines following the FDA’s recent Emergency Use Authorization.
    In step with the DoD strategy, GLWACH’s first vaccine recipient was Serena Detlie.
    Detlie, from nearby Camdenton, Missouri, has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years and has worked in GLWACH’s emergency department for eight years. She is also a survivor of pulmonary colloid adenocarcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer that left her upper left lobe significantly scarred and minimally functional.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780202
    VIRIN: 210111-A-WU318-001
    Filename: DOD_108136474
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: MO, US
    Hometown: CAMDENTON, MO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood begins COVID 19 vaccination program, by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Fort Leonard Wood
    GLWACH
    COVID
    Operation Warp Speed
    MHS vaccine

