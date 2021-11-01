General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations today after receiving a limited number of vaccines following the FDA’s recent Emergency Use Authorization.
In step with the DoD strategy, GLWACH’s first vaccine recipient was Serena Detlie.
Detlie, from nearby Camdenton, Missouri, has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years and has worked in GLWACH’s emergency department for eight years. She is also a survivor of pulmonary colloid adenocarcinoma, a rare form of lung cancer that left her upper left lobe significantly scarred and minimally functional.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780202
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-WU318-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136474
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|MO, US
|Hometown:
|CAMDENTON, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Leonard Wood begins COVID 19 vaccination program, by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT