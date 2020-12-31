Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PJ Halo Jump and Bundle Drop from C-130J Super Hercules

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) drop bundles and perform a halo jump from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Dec. 31, 2020, over East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780200
    VIRIN: 201231-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_108136465
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PJ Halo Jump and Bundle Drop from C-130J Super Hercules, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Little Rock
    AFRICOM
    PJ
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    CJTF-HOA

