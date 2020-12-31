U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) drop bundles and perform a halo jump from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Dec. 31, 2020, over East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780200
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-DN249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136465
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, PJ Halo Jump and Bundle Drop from C-130J Super Hercules, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
