    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing's 492nd and 494th Aircraft Maintenance Units and the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete in the Load Crew of the Quarter competition.

