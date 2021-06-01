IMCOM- Europe Introduction

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, Installation Management Command-Europe's CSM, talks about their command's mission at Wiesbaden, Germany, 13 Jan, 2021. IMCOM-Europe has started a campaign to introduce and highlight the partners and garrisons that help and support their mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780190
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-JA380-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136316
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
