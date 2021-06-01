Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IMCOM- Europe Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, Installation Management Command-Europe's CSM, talks about their command's mission at Wiesbaden, Germany, 13 Jan, 2021. IMCOM-Europe has started a campaign to introduce and highlight the partners and garrisons that help and support their mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780190
    VIRIN: 210113-A-JA380-0001
    Filename: DOD_108136316
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM- Europe Introduction, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Europe
    AFN Europe
    Installation Management Command Europe
    Sgt. Craig Jensen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT