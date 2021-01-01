Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Storm 30th Anniversary

    KUWAIT

    01.01.2021

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group-Kuwait highlights the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm by detailing events of the liberation of Kuwait as seen through the eyes of people who were there. This production highlights the stories of Ziad Al Duaj, Saleh Al-Ali, and William B. Stephens as they recall their experiences during the time of occupation through the liberation. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780185
    VIRIN: 210101-D-IE486-682
    Filename: DOD_108136239
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: KW

    Officer
    leadership
    military history
    desert storm
    Kuwait
    liberation

