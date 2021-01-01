Desert Storm 30th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Area Support Group-Kuwait highlights the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm by detailing events of the liberation of Kuwait as seen through the eyes of people who were there. This production highlights the stories of Ziad Al Duaj, Saleh Al-Ali, and William B. Stephens as they recall their experiences during the time of occupation through the liberation. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)