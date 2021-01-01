Desert Storm 30th Anniversary

Area Support Group-Kuwait highlights the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm by detailing events of the liberation of Kuwait as seen through the eyes of people who were there. This production highlights the stories of Ziad Al Duaj, Saleh Al-Ali, and William B. Stephens as they recall their experiences during the time of occupation through the liberation. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780185
|VIRIN:
|210101-D-IE486-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108136239
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
