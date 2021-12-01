Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive the COVID-19 vaccination

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive one of the first large distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Jan. 12, 2021. This vaccine is designed to generate antibodies that help protect recipients against COVID-19 and combat the spread of the virus. Marines and Sailors voluntarily received the vaccination in order to help protect others and ensure 3d Marine Division remains ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J Carls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 01:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780181
    VIRIN: 210112-M-UH432-841
    Filename: DOD_108136188
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

