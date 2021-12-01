Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive the COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division receive one of the first large distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Jan. 12, 2021. This vaccine is designed to generate antibodies that help protect recipients against COVID-19 and combat the spread of the virus. Marines and Sailors voluntarily received the vaccination in order to help protect others and ensure 3d Marine Division remains ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J Carls)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 01:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780181
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-UH432-841
|Filename:
|DOD_108136188
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT