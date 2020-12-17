Retired Kuwait Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Faraj Harbi Esmail, speaks about the joint cooperation between allied forces during Operation Desert Storm, December 29, 2020, at his Kuwait residence. Faraj served as a Explosive Ordnance Disposal company commander during the occupation and liberation of Kuwait 30 years ago. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780179
|VIRIN:
|201217-D-IE486-406
|Filename:
|DOD_108136176
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Faraj Harbi Esmail, by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT