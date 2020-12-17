Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Faraj Harbi Esmail

    KUWAIT

    12.17.2020

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Retired Kuwait Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Faraj Harbi Esmail, speaks about the joint cooperation between allied forces during Operation Desert Storm, December 29, 2020, at his Kuwait residence. Faraj served as a Explosive Ordnance Disposal company commander during the occupation and liberation of Kuwait 30 years ago. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780179
    VIRIN: 201217-D-IE486-406
    Filename: DOD_108136176
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Faraj Harbi Esmail, by Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officer
    leadership
    military history
    desert storm
    Kuwait
    liberation

