Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Sgt. Prill

Colorado Army National Guard Sgt. Callista Prill, military police officer with the 220th Military police company, speaks about her father’s service during Operation Desert Storm and being in Kuwait 30 years later. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780178
|VIRIN:
|201210-D-IE486-122
|Filename:
|DOD_108136175
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
