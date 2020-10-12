Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Sgt. Prill

    KUWAIT

    12.10.2020

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Colorado Army National Guard Sgt. Callista Prill, military police officer with the 220th Military police company, speaks about her father’s service during Operation Desert Storm and being in Kuwait 30 years later. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780178
    VIRIN: 201210-D-IE486-122
    Filename: DOD_108136175
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KW
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    TAGS

    Officer
    leadership
    military history
    desert storm
    Kuwait
    liberation

