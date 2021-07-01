Tommy Jones, having served as a Boatswain's Mate in the U.S. Navy in Sasebo, Japan, went on to serve as a master labor contractor for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan Security Forces. This is the story of how he went from being an overseas service member to being a resident and adapting to the community while working for the Japanese government.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 21:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780176
|VIRIN:
|210107-N-TA947-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108136095
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Chronicles of Sasebo: MLC Tommy Jones, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
