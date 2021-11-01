A Profession of Arms Center of Excellence educational video from the Enhancing Human Capital curriculum.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780174
|VIRIN:
|210111-D-PX894-768
|Filename:
|DOD_108136079
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Human Capital: #9 Consequence of Power, by Matthew Correia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT