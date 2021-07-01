Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Chronicles of Sasebo: MLC Tommy Jones

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    Tommy Jones, having served as a Boatswain's Mate in the U.S. Navy in Sasebo, Japan, went on to serve as a master labor contractor for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan Security Forces. This is the story of how he went from being an overseas service member to being a resident and adapting to the community while working for the Japanese government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 21:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780171
    VIRIN: 210107-N-TA947-386
    Filename: DOD_108136067
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chronicles of Sasebo: MLC Tommy Jones, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    Asia
    Community
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT