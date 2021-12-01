Flight crews from 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducted sling load training with traffic control crews from F. Co., 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div., on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Jake Valdick)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 21:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780161
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-DY568-138
|Filename:
|DOD_108136043
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2-4 GSAB Sling Load Training, by CPT Jake Valdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
