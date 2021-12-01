Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-4 GSAB Sling Load Training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Capt. Jake Valdick 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Flight crews from 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducted sling load training with traffic control crews from F. Co., 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div., on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Jake Valdick)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780161
    VIRIN: 210112-A-DY568-138
    Filename: DOD_108136043
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 2-4 GSAB Sling Load Training, by CPT Jake Valdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    sling load
    Blackhawks
    training
    4CAB

