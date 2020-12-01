U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 18, 2020. The purpose of MEUEX is to build a well-established team and build upon existing practices to ensure readiness for follow-on exercises and operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
