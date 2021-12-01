Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID vaccine arrives at Kirtland AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 377th Medical Group begin to administer COVID vaccines at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, January 8, 2021. The vaccine will be distributed according to a tier list, starting with first responders and medical personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780154
    VIRIN: 210112-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_108135999
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID vaccine arrives at Kirtland AFB, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Vaccine
    Kirtland AFB
    377 MDG
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT