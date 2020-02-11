Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team: A Crew Chief's Perspective

    UT, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven DiPani, a crew chief on the F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration team reflects on his Air Force career and his time as a member of the F-35A Demo team, prior to separating from the Air Force in 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 17:11
    Location: UT, US

    hill afb
    F-35
    lightning
    Florida
    F-35 Demo

