F-35A Demo Team: A Crew Chief's Perspective

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven DiPani, a crew chief on the F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration team reflects on his Air Force career and his time as a member of the F-35A Demo team, prior to separating from the Air Force in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780145
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-PG806-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135854
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
