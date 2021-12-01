Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heroes Behind the Masks: SPD Diego Timoteo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Thank you to SPC Diego Timoteo and all of our BAMC healthcare heroes. You have made us proud!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780136
    VIRIN: 210112-A-NB001-725
    Filename: DOD_108135715
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes Behind the Masks: SPD Diego Timoteo, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID-19
    COVID
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT