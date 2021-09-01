Ohio National Guard senior leaders get initial COVID-19 vaccinations

The 121st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group distributes COVID-19 vaccines to first responder Airmen and senior leadership, including Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard.
Video footage by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780124
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-A3541-1119
|Filename:
|DOD_108135623
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
