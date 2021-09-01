Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard senior leaders get initial COVID-19 vaccinations

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group distributes COVID-19 vaccines to first responder Airmen and senior leadership, including Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard.

    Video footage by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780124
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-A3541-1119
    Filename: DOD_108135623
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    vaccine
    National Guard
    Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr.
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

