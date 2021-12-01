Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KUWAIT

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    COVID-19 vaccine PSA covering the distribution and reminding the force to maintain current public health safety guidelines. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780122
    VIRIN: 210112-A-XQ797-896
    Filename: DOD_108135597
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT KNOX, KW
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine PSA, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mask
    vaccine
    vaccination
    1st TSC
    covid-19
    social distance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT