COVID-19 vaccine PSA covering the distribution and reminding the force to maintain current public health safety guidelines. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780122
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-XQ797-896
|Filename:
|DOD_108135597
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine PSA, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
