Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on Vaccine

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed; Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed; and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II brief the news media on Operation Warp Speed, Jan. 12, 2021.
01.12.2021
|01.12.2021 13:53
Briefings
