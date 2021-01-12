Hot-Pit Refueling at RAF Mildenhall

Making history in USAFE! Airmen from RAF Mildenhall performed the first KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft hot-pit refuel, covering new ground for the whole wing!
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780107
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-QK476-970
|Filename:
|DOD_108135415
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
