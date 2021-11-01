We're Hiring! Josinell Serrano-Canals, a geo-technical engineer shares why she loves working for USACE and why you should join our team!
The Jacksonville District is seeking mid-level career engineers! Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers.
We will receive resumes for engineering positions until Friday, January 15, 2021. Please submit resumes to HRJAX@usace.army.mil.
Learn more: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/NowHiring/
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|780103
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-BO243-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135394
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jacksonville District is hiring engineers, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT