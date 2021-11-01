Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville District is hiring engineers

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    We're Hiring! Josinell Serrano-Canals, a geo-technical engineer shares why she loves working for USACE and why you should join our team!
    The Jacksonville District is seeking mid-level career engineers! Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers.
    We will receive resumes for engineering positions until Friday, January 15, 2021. Please submit resumes to HRJAX@usace.army.mil.
    Learn more: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/NowHiring/

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 11:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 780103
    VIRIN: 210111-A-BO243-1001
    Filename: DOD_108135394
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville District is hiring engineers, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    USACE
    Hiring
    Mark Rankin
    Jacksonville District

