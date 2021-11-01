Jacksonville District is hiring engineers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We're Hiring! Josinell Serrano-Canals, a geo-technical engineer shares why she loves working for USACE and why you should join our team!

The Jacksonville District is seeking mid-level career engineers! Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers.

We will receive resumes for engineering positions until Friday, January 15, 2021. Please submit resumes to HRJAX@usace.army.mil.

Learn more: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/NowHiring/