Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary of State Remarks at the National Press Club
DC, UNITED STATES
01.12.2021
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarks at the National Press Club, in Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 11:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780099
|Filename:
|DOD_108135352
|Length:
|00:22:10
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Remarks at the National Press Club
LEAVE A COMMENT