Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mentorship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    January is National Mentorship Month? Mentorship is a fundamental value for Airmen to grow to their best potential in the United States Air Force . We took a look at a prominent figure that's celebrated in January, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and did some research to find the mentor that inspired him, Benjamin E. Mays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780097
    VIRIN: 011221-F-UH828-1002
    Filename: DOD_108135293
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentorship, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentor
    holloman
    mentorship
    martin luther king
    mlk
    49th Wing
    HAFBTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT