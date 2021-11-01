Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisted the opening of a public COVID-19 vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780095
|VIRIN:
|210111-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108135239
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard supports opening of public COVID-19 vaccination site, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
