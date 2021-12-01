Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Supervisor Development Course Welcome Video

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, and Patricia Young, Air Force Materiel Command Executive Director, welcome new students to the command’s Supervisor Development Course, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Jan. 12th, 2021. The course complements mandatory supervisor training by offering in-depth policy knowledge, case studies, and collaborative learning. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 08:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780090
    VIRIN: 210112-F-RI374-001
    Filename: DOD_108135139
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    TAGS

    course
    training
    supervisor
    AFMC
    AFMCWeNeed

