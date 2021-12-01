AFMC Supervisor Development Course Welcome Video

Gen. Arnold Bunch, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, and Patricia Young, Air Force Materiel Command Executive Director, welcome new students to the command’s Supervisor Development Course, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Jan. 12th, 2021. The course complements mandatory supervisor training by offering in-depth policy knowledge, case studies, and collaborative learning. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
