    Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment honors loss of Triumph

    ILWACO, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Lilburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard service members at Station Cape Disappointment host a virtual memorial service for the 60th anniversary of the sinking of the Motor Lifeboat TRIUMPH, Fishing Vessel MERMAID, Motor Lifeboat CG-41332, and Fishing Vessel SEA KING, in Ilwaco, Washington, January 12, 2021. Featuring Lt. Jessica L. Shafer, Chaplain Larry Haas, Robert Meneghi, Daniel D. Halverson, Jeff Rusiecki, BOSN (ret) Tim Woody, MKCS Daniel Clark, BM1 Ashley Senne, BM1 Colton Martin, BM1 Kodi Curls, BM2 William True, BM2 Derek Samuelson, MK2 Keith Bryan, BM3 Caitlyn Maronde, BM3 Brian Seehawer, BM3 Sage Baar, SN Skylar Johnson. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Station Cape Disappointment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780077
    VIRIN: 210111-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108134876
    Length: 00:23:59
    Location: ILWACO, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment honors loss of Triumph, by PO3 Trevor Lilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

