Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment honors loss of Triumph

Coast Guard service members at Station Cape Disappointment host a virtual memorial service for the 60th anniversary of the sinking of the Motor Lifeboat TRIUMPH, Fishing Vessel MERMAID, Motor Lifeboat CG-41332, and Fishing Vessel SEA KING, in Ilwaco, Washington, January 12, 2021. Featuring Lt. Jessica L. Shafer, Chaplain Larry Haas, Robert Meneghi, Daniel D. Halverson, Jeff Rusiecki, BOSN (ret) Tim Woody, MKCS Daniel Clark, BM1 Ashley Senne, BM1 Colton Martin, BM1 Kodi Curls, BM2 William True, BM2 Derek Samuelson, MK2 Keith Bryan, BM3 Caitlyn Maronde, BM3 Brian Seehawer, BM3 Sage Baar, SN Skylar Johnson. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Station Cape Disappointment)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 09:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780077
|VIRIN:
|210111-G-G0213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134876
|Length:
|00:23:59
|Location:
|ILWACO, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
