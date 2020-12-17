Airmen with the 718th Security Forces Squadron on Kadena Air Base conduct oleoresin capsicum or OC spray exposure training Dec. 17, 2020, Okinawa, Japan. OC spray was first created and used in 1980, has become one of the non-lethal levels of force for U.S. law enforcement, including military police. (U.S. Air Force video by LCpl Garrison Russell)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 00:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780075
|VIRIN:
|201217-M-ES292-646
|Filename:
|DOD_108134874
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 718th Sec-Fo OC training Social Media - "Oooohhhh Spicyyy!", by LCpl Garrison Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
