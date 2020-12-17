Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    718th Sec-Fo OC training Social Media - "Oooohhhh Spicyyy!"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrison Russell 

    AFN Okinawa

    Airmen with the 718th Security Forces Squadron on Kadena Air Base conduct oleoresin capsicum or OC spray exposure training Dec. 17, 2020, Okinawa, Japan. OC spray was first created and used in 1980, has become one of the non-lethal levels of force for U.S. law enforcement, including military police. (U.S. Air Force video by LCpl Garrison Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780075
    VIRIN: 201217-M-ES292-646
    Filename: DOD_108134874
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718th Sec-Fo OC training Social Media - "Oooohhhh Spicyyy!", by LCpl Garrison Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Kadena Air Base
    OC Spray
    PMO
    AFN Okinawa
    Exposure Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT