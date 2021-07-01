First responders and frontline health care workers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at the Navy Branch Health Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780069
|VIRIN:
|210107-N-LD343-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134765
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|CHINHAE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210107-N-LD343-001, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon and SPC Jared Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
