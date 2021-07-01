Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210107-N-LD343-001

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon and Spc. Jared Smith

    AFN Daegu

    First responders and frontline health care workers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at the Navy Branch Health Clinic.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780069
    VIRIN: 210107-N-LD343-001
    Filename: DOD_108134765
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: CHINHAE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210107-N-LD343-001, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon and SPC Jared Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first responders
    vaccine
    Navy
    Sailors
    Chinhae
    COVID-19

