New Jersey First Responders vaccinated in Morris County

First Responders in Morris County, New Jersey are answering the call to be among the very first to receive their vaccines from the Morris County Regional Covid-19 Vaccination Center at Rockaway Townsquare. The men and women from various Morris County communities represent police, firefighters, emergency medical services as well as other agencies in the first wave of vaccines administered in New Jersey. Vaccination services are orchestrated by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management in coordination with Atlantic Health System and State of New Jersey. The mission began January 9 and is expected to continue until June with support of N.J. National Guard soldiers from C-Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment in Hackettstown, N.J.