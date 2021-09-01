UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration - 1960s

November 2020 marked the 74th Anniversary of the Utah Air National Guard. In celebration of the many achievements of the organization, we will be releasing a video, chronicling the history of the UTANG every month as we lead up to the 75th anniversary next year.
This video, the third in the series, chronicles the Utah Air National guard in the 1960s. This is our story. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master. Sgt. John Winn)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 01:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780048
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-KV728-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134450
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
