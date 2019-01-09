Sgt. 1st Class Miranda Toussaint, "Why I Instruct"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is why U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Miranda Toussaint, a 36B Financial Management Technician instructor, serves in the 80th Training Command. Join our instructor team! For info on available opportunities, contact your local career counselor or the 80th's counselor at 804-271-5877.