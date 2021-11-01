Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving Ms. Brenda

    VANDERPOOL, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    While beginning their weekend trek through the woods, 1LT Christopher Hinman, JTF-Texas Special Projects Officer, and his friends came to the rescue of an injured hiker Nov 13, 2020, at Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool, Texas. Alone in the dark and unable to contact anyone, the hiker had already given up on rescue until morning. (Video Story by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Military Department
    COVID-19
    In This Together

