While beginning their weekend trek through the woods, 1LT Christopher Hinman, JTF-Texas Special Projects Officer, and his friends came to the rescue of an injured hiker Nov 13, 2020, at Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool, Texas. Alone in the dark and unable to contact anyone, the hiker had already given up on rescue until morning. (Video Story by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780033
|VIRIN:
|210107-Z-PG680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134263
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|VANDERPOOL, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Saving Ms. Brenda, by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT