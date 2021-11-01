Inside AFIMSC Special Edition - AFICC w/o Text

In this special edition of Inside AFIMSC, we bring you an exclusive inside look the Air Force Installation Contracting Center, a primary subordinate unit of AFIMSC, and a few of the installation and mission support projects they are executing. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, AFICC is comprised of 755 operational acquisition professionals across the world who provide innovative contract solutions to enable the Air Force mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780022
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-RD009-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108134091
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
