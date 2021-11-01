Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Accountability

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, discusses command-wide efforts to drive greater accountability across the mission set. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Accountability
    Air Force
    Mission
    AFMC
    Gen Bunch

