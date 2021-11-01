Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, discusses command-wide efforts to drive greater accountability across the mission set. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 11:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780016
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108134053
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMC Accountability, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT