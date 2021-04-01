Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surrender of the Philippines

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jarred Woods 

    Army University Press

    The Battle of Bataan (7 January – 9 April 1942) was a battle fought by the United States and the Philippine Commonwealth against Imperial Japan during World War II. In December 1941, Imperial Japanese forces attacked the Philippines. The commander-in-chief of all U.S. and Filipino forces in the islands, General Douglas MacArthur, consolidated all of his Luzon-based units on the Bataan Peninsula to fight against the Japanese army.

    This film covers the execution of War Plan Orange, defense of Bataan, evacuation to Corregidor, and eventual surrender of U.S. forces.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780014
    VIRIN: 210104-A-ZA744-001
    Filename: DOD_108134037
    Length: 00:40:08
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    U.S. forces
    documentary
    film
    Philippines
    WWII
    U.S. Army
    surrender
    Luzon
    Douglas MacArthur
    December 1941
    The Battle of Bataan
    War Plan Orange
    evacuation of Corregidor
    Imperial Japanese forces
    Philippine Commonwealth

