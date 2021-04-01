Surrender of the Philippines

The Battle of Bataan (7 January – 9 April 1942) was a battle fought by the United States and the Philippine Commonwealth against Imperial Japan during World War II. In December 1941, Imperial Japanese forces attacked the Philippines. The commander-in-chief of all U.S. and Filipino forces in the islands, General Douglas MacArthur, consolidated all of his Luzon-based units on the Bataan Peninsula to fight against the Japanese army.
This film covers the execution of War Plan Orange, defense of Bataan, evacuation to Corregidor, and eventual surrender of U.S. forces.
