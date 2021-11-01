Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    An unmanned aerial vehicle delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) around the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces.
    U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780009
    VIRIN: 210111-D-AR128-235
    Filename: DOD_108133977
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Ballistic-missile
    Hawaii
    Submarine
    Drone
    USS Henry M. Jackson
    Living in the Deep

