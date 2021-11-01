Drone Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

An unmanned aerial vehicle delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) around the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces.
U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released
01.11.2021
|01.11.2021 10:54
|B-Roll
|780009
|210111-D-AR128-235
|DOD_108133977
|00:00:29
US
|4
|4
