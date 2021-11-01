C-17 Globemaster III Airdrops Payload To USS Henry M. Jackson 2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III Airdrops Payload To USS Henry M. Jackson

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A C-17 Globemaster III attached to the Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces.

    U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro, Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson-Bondurant, and Airman 1st Class Jermaine Ayers/Released

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780008
    VIRIN: 210111-D-AR128-695
    Filename: DOD_108133968
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Submarine
    C-17 Globemaster
    535th Airlift Squadron
    Ohio-class
    Henry M. Jackson
    Living in the Deep

