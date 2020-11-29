Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron talk about their daily duties while deployed on the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean waters Nov. 29, 2020. The Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) is a specialized counter narcotics aviation unit with aerial use of force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    U.S. Coast Guard
    HITRON
    Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron

