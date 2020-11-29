Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron talk about their daily duties while deployed on the Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean waters Nov. 29, 2020. The Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) is a specialized counter narcotics aviation unit with aerial use of force capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779996
|VIRIN:
|201129-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108133833
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
