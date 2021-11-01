On Aug. 5, 2020,the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) completed a feat few other U.S. Navy submarines have accomplished: the 100th strategic deterrent patrol of their submarine.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779991
|VIRIN:
|210111-D-AR128-471
|Filename:
|DOD_108133804
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, History Maker USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT