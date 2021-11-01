Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Maker USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    On Aug. 5, 2020,the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) completed a feat few other U.S. Navy submarines have accomplished: the 100th strategic deterrent patrol of their submarine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:21
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Submarine
    USS Henry M. Jackson
    Strategic Deterrence
    Living in the Deep

