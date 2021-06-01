Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 48th MDG starts accelerated distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video showing the 48th Medical Group's accelerated distribution of the
    COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779990
    VIRIN: 210106-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_108133802
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The 48th MDG starts accelerated distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

