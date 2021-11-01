Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven members share important safety maritime information

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven members share important safety maritime information in this video, Jan. 11, 2021, Miami, Florida. Mariners are encouraged to check out the Local Notice to Mariners website which has information regarding hazards, conditions, any marine events and aids-to-navigation status in the District Seven area. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779986
    VIRIN: 210111-G-JQ423-2000
    Filename: DOD_108133788
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard District Seven members share important safety maritime information, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Waterways
    Prevention
    Safety
    Coast Guard
    District 7

