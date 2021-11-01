U.S. Coast Guard District Seven members share important safety maritime information in this video, Jan. 11, 2021, Miami, Florida. Mariners are encouraged to check out the Local Notice to Mariners website which has information regarding hazards, conditions, any marine events and aids-to-navigation status in the District Seven area. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779986
|VIRIN:
|210111-G-JQ423-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108133788
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard District Seven members share important safety maritime information, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT