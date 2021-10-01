Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 927th Air Refueling Wing persevered the difficulties to continue with their scheduled deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779928
|VIRIN:
|210110-F-NI784-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108133038
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 927th Air Refueling Wing Charges On Despite COVID Challenges, by SSgt Xavier Lockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT