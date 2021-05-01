Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Story Monday: CMSgt. Robert Hackett

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Hackett, 181st Intelligence Wing command chief, talks about his service in the Indiana Air National Guard (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 16:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779925
    VIRIN: 210110-Z-KW817-1001
    Filename: DOD_108133035
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 

    This work, My Story Monday: CMSgt. Robert Hackett, by SSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard
    National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing

