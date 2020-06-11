Members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) of the 151st Regional Support Group had an explosive drill weekend as Soldiers threw live fragmentary grenades while conducting a variety of weapons qualification and familiarization training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (DRFTA) in Massachusetts Nov. 6.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779916
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-HX738-581
|Filename:
|DOD_108132978
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|READING/CAMP CURTIS GUILD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grenade range gets Soldiers excited, by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Glorious weekend full of grenades, great training gets everyone going
LEAVE A COMMENT