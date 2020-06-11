Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grenade range gets Soldiers excited

    READING/CAMP CURTIS GUILD, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    Members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) of the 151st Regional Support Group had an explosive drill weekend as Soldiers threw live fragmentary grenades while conducting a variety of weapons qualification and familiarization training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (DRFTA) in Massachusetts Nov. 6.

