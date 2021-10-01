What is a Crew Chief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Tech. Sgt. John Pyle, a crew chief for the 169th Fighter Wing, explains his responsibilities in the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 10, 2020. This is to showcase the experience of a crew chief in order to help encourage potential applicants to enlist. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)