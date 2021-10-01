Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a Crew Chief

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Tech. Sgt. John Pyle, a crew chief for the 169th Fighter Wing, explains his responsibilities in the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 10, 2020. This is to showcase the experience of a crew chief in order to help encourage potential applicants to enlist. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169FW

