U.S. Tech. Sgt. John Pyle, a crew chief for the 169th Fighter Wing, explains his responsibilities in the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 10, 2020. This is to showcase the experience of a crew chief in order to help encourage potential applicants to enlist. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 13:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779912
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-IV744-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132928
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is a Crew Chief, by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT