    1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Vaccinations

    ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers of B Company 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion received COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for an upcoming deployment at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn. on January 9, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779877
    VIRIN: 210109-A-BR869-957
    Filename: DOD_108132579
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ST. CLOUD, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Vaccinations, by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    B Company
    vaccine
    vaccination
    AASF
    St. Cloud
    Minnesota Army National Guard
    1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion
    COVID-19

