Soldiers of B Company 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion received COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for an upcoming deployment at the Army Aviation Support Facility in St. Cloud, Minn. on January 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 22:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779877
|VIRIN:
|210109-A-BR869-957
|Filename:
|DOD_108132579
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ST. CLOUD, MN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion Vaccinations, by SGT Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
