Aviano Flu Line

    ITALY

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Aviano

    News coverage of the Wyvern Flu Line that took place at Aviano Air Base on January 9th, 2021. Base personnel and families arrived to receive their flu vaccination.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    United States Air Force
    AFN Aviano
    31FW

