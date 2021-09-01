Aviano Flu Line

News coverage of the Wyvern Flu Line that took place at Aviano Air Base on January 9th, 2021. Base personnel and families arrived to receive their flu vaccination.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 22:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|779876
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-FJ284-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108132571
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
