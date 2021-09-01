Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capitol Response-PA Interview with Lt. Col. Christopher Costello

    PA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Interview with Senior Leadership about PA National Guard requested support to
    Washington DC. in response to planned civil protest and demonstrations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 21:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779875
    VIRIN: 210109-A-ZG841-896
    Filename: DOD_108132551
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PA, US

    TAGS

    NGB
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th ID
    56SBCT
    Operation Capitol Response

