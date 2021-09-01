Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capitol Response-PA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Video by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Pennsylvania National Guard deploy to Washington Members of the PA National Guard load vehicles with supplies to deploy to Washington DC in support of the 2021 presidential inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779873
    VIRIN: 210109-A-ZG841-012
    Filename: DOD_108132544
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol Response-PA, by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    56 SBCT
    28 ID
    Capitol Response-PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT