Pennsylvania National Guard deploy to Washington Members of the PA National Guard load vehicles with supplies to deploy to Washington DC in support of the 2021 presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779873
|VIRIN:
|210109-A-ZG841-012
|Filename:
|DOD_108132544
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capitol Response-PA, by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
