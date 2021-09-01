Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano 2021 Influenza Vaccine Line - Interviews

    ITALY

    01.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    AFN Aviano

    Interviews with SSgt Carol Hubbard and MSgt Kenneth Gasilos during the flu shot line at Aviano Air Base on Jan 9th, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 22:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779872
    VIRIN: 210109-F-FJ284-002
    Filename: DOD_108132483
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano 2021 Influenza Vaccine Line - Interviews, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Air Force
    USAF
    AFN Aviano

